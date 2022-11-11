Bangor High School Veterans Wall of Fame inducts inaugural class

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just in time for Veterans Day, Bangor High School now has a Distinguished Veterans Honor Roll. Bangor High’s JROTC inducted its inaugural class during an assembly Thursday afternoon.

These five men make up the Bangor High School Distinguished Veterans Honor Roll inaugural Class of 2022:

Lieutenant General Donald Yates

Petty officer first class John DeRoche

Master Sergeant Bernice Dill

Lieutenant Colonel Jack Kurtzman

Lieutenant General Walter Ulmer

“It started, probably, early in September,” said C/LTC Hailey Comstock, Bangor High School JROTC. “That’s when the idea sparked. Dr. Leach came to us and said he had this idea he wants to honor those who have gone through Bangor High School and have gone on to do great things, and so, we kind of took it and ran with it.”

Honor Roll eligibility is not limited to alumni. Former educators and instructors are allowed as well.

In the case of DeRoche, so are active employees. The 82-year-old has been working as a custodian at the high school for 25 years and counting.

“[It’s] something special. it hasn’t sunk in yet,” said DeRoche.

Ulmer is a 1947 Bangor High graduate. Now 93 and living in North Carolina, he said he was delighted when he got the call he had been chosen.

“I wanted to see if I could let them know first, how delightful it was to be remembered at Bangor High School. And secondly, the theme that I hope schools and ROTC and other places are pursuing is that we really have an obligation both to ourselves and we have an obligation to the larger world to do what we can to contribute.”

Now these men are forever enshrined in the halls they once walked, giving guidance and inspiration to the ones that follow in their footsteps.

“It’s very cool and gives me a lot of excitement for my future and what I’m gonna do,” said Comstock.

“America needs help. The world needs America, and you folks from Bangor High School are certainly going to do your share,” Ulmer said at the end of his remarks at the podium.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.