Bangor-Brewer Veterans Day tradition continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A proud annual tradition spanning two cities back again on this Veterans Day.

“Twenty years in the army. twenty of the best years, I think that I’ve spent in my life. Exciting,” said Wayne Levasseur, retired US Army.

Levasseur’s sentiments shared by many on this Veterans Day.

“It just was such a great life and I don’t know I’m proud to be a veteran. And I’m proud to be from Maine,” said Levasseur.

The parade stepped off just after 10 a.m. in Brewer with World War II vets leading the way.

Frankie and Don Veneziano were tasked with carrying their banner.

“They did a lot to make our country free. Really proud. And I’m pretty excited as well. Um, I haven’t met a lot of world war two veterans. So it’s kind of exciting. I feel proud,” said Frankie and Don.

“It’s a great way to get together for those that we haven’t seen for quite a while if there’s still around,” said Don.

Don Gallup, among those back again.

“Quite honored to tell you the truth of being able to. Never know what’s going to take place for any of us at this juncture,” said Gallupe

Ed Henrickson turns 102 on Monday.

“Oh god. This is great. At least I’m here,” said Henrickson.“It’s nice to see so many of them. Holy Moses. And every year is growing. Of course we’ve had too many wars. But anyway, this is this is a great day.”

“We’re happy to be here again, because there’s not many more years left. But every year is just as nice as it was the last year,” Henrickson added.

“These vets have sacrificed so much and that this is our chance to really honor them and to show them our appreciation,” said Jennifer Munson, Director of Cole Land Transportation Museum

Lessaveur said: “One of the greatest experiences and I never miss it. I’m here every year. The Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades are two of my my best moments, proudest moments. Being here with all of these guys. It’s like being back in the military. That camaraderie. I don’t know just a friendly this. We all have the same story. And it’s easy to talk to them where they can’t talk to other people that haven’t experienced the things that they have. We can talk together because we’ve been together. We’ve been where each other has been so this is a great day for all of us.”

