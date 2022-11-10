Towns of Clinton, Benton and Fairfield are honoring their hometown heroes in a special way

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - When driving in the towns of Clinton, Benton, and Fairfield, you may notice the special ways these towns honor their hometown heroes.

“We could honor the veterans that have served in this generation and previous generations, so we felt as though hometown banners are the best way to do that,” Randall Liberty, Maine department of corrections commissioner said.

Approximately 90 banners are spread across the towns, a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice.

“Its just important, I think that people recognize in central Maine that the freedoms that we have, the wonderful life that we have, the peace that we have is a result of the sacrifice of many,” Liberty said.

Those sacrifices are not too far in memory for Steve Dusty who not only came from a lineage of veterans, he also served in the Vietnam War.

“My first six months in country was my brother David’s last six months,” Dusty said. “We never see each other, he was down South and I was up North.”

Dusty’s banner of recognition will soon be up, like the one for Jeff Pierce’s father who served in World War II. Pierce said he wants people to know each individual’s story.

“To be able to put a name and a story to the signs so its just not a picture of somebody on a pole. Every one of them had a story, not just their military career, but their life in town,” Pierce said.

Buddy Frost is a historian who helps identify the names of the people who have served. He recalls some of them personally, like Freddie Albert, the name everyone knew in town.

“Freddie Albert was the man that ran this store right here. It was a variety store. We all went in there to get lunch, he ran it from 1954 until his death which was in 91,” Frost said.

While many of the vets are long gone, Frost said there is at least one person still in town.

“His name is LeRoy Starbird. He built a home in Clinton in 1974,” Frost said.

He is also the only living citizen of Clinton from the World War II veterans. Dusty said it is a stark reminder that many didn’t make it, including his brother who paid the ultimate price.

“Many people don’t realize where they got their freedom from, and it’s a good way to show them, wake up, freedom isn’t free,” said Dusty

In the meantime, Liberty plans to continue the work to recognize veterans.

“My hope is that the combat veterans that are from Clinton are recognized. We want to recognize and honor each of them. We research every day and are putting about 4 to 5 banners out every week. We will continue to do that until all the veterans are honored,” Liberty concluded.

