Penobscot Pioneers debuting new girls hockey program

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new high school girls hockey team is giving local players a new chance to compete at the varsity level.

Regular season opener scheduled for Fri. Nov. 25 at 4:40 p.m. The Pioneers host Greely at PIA. (WABI)

Student-athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town, and Orono will join together to form the Penobscot Pioneers.

“I think it’ll draw more attention to girls hockey in the Penobscot County area, and hopefully that will build off to more teams in the area,” said Meghan Delahanty, Hampden Academy junior forward.

“It’s just great to have a high school girls hockey team to get girls having more ice time because it’s just really important for girls hockey. In the locker room, it’s a great environment. It’s going really well so far,” said Anna Molloy, Orono junior defense.

The team is dropping the puck on its first regular season against Greely on Fri. Nov. 25 at 4:40 p.m. at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.