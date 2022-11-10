Penobscot Pioneers debuting new girls hockey program

Regular season opener scheduled for Fri. Nov. 25 at 4:40 p.m. The Pioneers host Greely at PIA.
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new high school girls hockey team is giving local players a new chance to compete at the varsity level.

Regular season opener scheduled for Fri. Nov. 25 at 4:40 p.m. The Pioneers host Greely at PIA.
Regular season opener scheduled for Fri. Nov. 25 at 4:40 p.m. The Pioneers host Greely at PIA.(WABI)

Student-athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town, and Orono will join together to form the Penobscot Pioneers.

“I think it’ll draw more attention to girls hockey in the Penobscot County area, and hopefully that will build off to more teams in the area,” said Meghan Delahanty, Hampden Academy junior forward.

“It’s just great to have a high school girls hockey team to get girls having more ice time because it’s just really important for girls hockey. In the locker room, it’s a great environment. It’s going really well so far,” said Anna Molloy, Orono junior defense.

The team is dropping the puck on its first regular season against Greely on Fri. Nov. 25 at 4:40 p.m. at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

8-Man Small School Football Championship set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Cony HS
Orono Red Riots set for state title showdown against Old Orchard Beach
Streams hopes to play point guard, but says she will help the Black Bears any way she can
Bangor’s Emmie Streams signs with Maine basketball
For Lehto, it’s the latest moment of making memories in the woods with her family
New Portland’s Brookelyn Lehto lands first buck on Halloween hunt
He completed the accomplishment while hunting for a moose with his parents
Deer Isle’s Alex Larrabee achieves hunting grand slam