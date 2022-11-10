Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our south today which will turn our wind back to the southwest and bring some warmer air back into the region. A cold front will move towards Northern Maine bringing us a bit more cloudiness for the day Thursday, especially across the northern half of the state with brighter conditions expected elsewhere. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies today with afternoon highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows only dropping to the 40s.

Friday looks good for much of the day with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. A southwest wind will continue to bring warmer air into the region resulting in highs on Friday topping off in the low to mid-60s. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are forecast to stream northward along the Appalachians Friday and into New England Friday night. We may see some showers move into southern and western parts of the state later in the afternoon or early evening otherwise most areas should stay dry through 6pm. Rain is expected to spread across the state between 7pm and midnight. The rain will continue, heavy at times through the night and into Saturday. The storm is expected to move out of the area Saturday afternoon which will cause the rain to taper off from west to east across the state from late morning through the early to mid-afternoon hours. We may see skies brighten a bit with some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon as well. Highs on Saturday will remain mild with readings in the low to mid-60s. By the time the rain moves out later Saturday morning into the early afternoon, it looks like storm total rainfall will range from 1″-2″ across the state with locally higher amounts up to 3″ possible. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in on the backside of the departing storm for Sunday. An upper level disturbance passing through the area Sunday could bring us a few scattered showers during the afternoon otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid-40 to low 50s. High pressure builds in and brings us brighter and cooler weather Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will only reach the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A few showers possible across the north this morning. A bit warmer with highs between 55°-63°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late afternoon/early evening south and west of Bangor. Rain at night. Highs between 60°-67°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Rain, heavy at times. Breezy. Rain will taper from west to east across the state from late morning through mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

