Orono Red Riots set for state title showdown against Old Orchard Beach

8-Man Small School Football Championship set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Cony HS
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots are playing their best football at the perfect time.

They’ve been on a revenge tour all playoffs, knocking out Bucksport, Dexter, and Stearns-Schenck on the road, all teams that handed Orono a loss during the regular season.

Now, the Old Orchard Beach Seagulls are all that stand between the Red Riots and their first Gold Ball since 1994.

“I think our chemistry is great, and it’s really picked up. We really learned how to play with each other during the year, and we finally really clicked and gelled this postseason,” said Jack Brewer, sophomore quarterback.

“They can really throw and run the ball. They’re a great team with a lot of assets. They’ve got a lot of really good running backs and wide receivers, so they can do whatever they want,” said Will Francis, sophomore wide receiver/safety.

Kickoff between Orono and Old Orchard Beach is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Cony High School in Augusta.

