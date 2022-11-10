Old jail in Ellsworth gets new sign

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s something new at the old jail in Ellsworth.

There is a new sign on the building because it’s now part of the National Park Service’s Historic Revitalization Program.

The building used to be the jail and home of the sheriff and their family.

It’s been a museum and home to the Ellsworth Historical Society since 1979.

National Park Service has received a grant to help with the much-needed continued maintenance and careful restoration.

Historical Society VP, Jennifer Sala, says it’s a move in the right direction.

“We had matching funds from the Ellsworth historical society and community donations to help fund the first phase. It took us five months of preparation to be able to submit application for the grant. And we are so grateful to have gotten it,” said Sala.

We’re told that the old jail rehabilitation project is in its first few phases.

For more details on the project or how you can donate to the cause, go to ellsworthhistory.org

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.