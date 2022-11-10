A new trial ordered for Presque Isle man convicted of attempted murder

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A man convicted of attempted murder in Aroostook County will receive a new trial.

The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of Jomo White.

White was found guilty of five charges, including attempted murder, for a September 2019 shooting at a home in Presque Isle.

The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County district attorney made “improper comments” during White’s trial last year.

A date for the new trial not been set.

