A new trial ordered for Presque Isle man convicted of attempted murder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A man convicted of attempted murder in Aroostook County will receive a new trial.

The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of Jomo White.

White was found guilty of five charges, including attempted murder, for a September 2019 shooting at a home in Presque Isle.

The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County district attorney made “improper comments” during White’s trial last year.

A date for the new trial not been set.

