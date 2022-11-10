New Portland’s Brookelyn Lehto lands first buck on Halloween hunt

For Lehto, it’s the latest moment of making memories in the woods with her family
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - New Portland 16-year-old Brookelyn Lehto continued her Halloween hunting tradition with her first-ever buck right before she was about to go trick-or-treating as a pirate clown.

For Lehto, it’s the latest moment of making memories in the woods with her family(WABI/Morgan Grover)

For Lehto, it’s the latest moment of making memories in the woods with her family.

“When I shot my first doe, it was in 2016. I was also in my Halloween costume. I just had luck that day, so I kind of felt a little lucky if I had my Halloween costume on,” said Lehto.

Brookelyn’s mother, Morgan, joined her on the successful hunt. They’re both still looking for their first bears. A bear would complete Brookelyn’s grand slam.

