New Portland’s Brookelyn Lehto lands first buck on Halloween hunt

NEW PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - New Portland 16-year-old Brookelyn Lehto continued her Halloween hunting tradition with her first-ever buck right before she was about to go trick-or-treating as a pirate clown.

For Lehto, it’s the latest moment of making memories in the woods with her family.

“When I shot my first doe, it was in 2016. I was also in my Halloween costume. I just had luck that day, so I kind of felt a little lucky if I had my Halloween costume on,” said Lehto.

Brookelyn’s mother, Morgan, joined her on the successful hunt. They’re both still looking for their first bears. A bear would complete Brookelyn’s grand slam.

