MSAD 49 voters approved new elementary school in Benton

BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Voters in MSAD 49 on Tuesday approved a new, $47 million elementary school to be built in Benton.

That according to the Morning Sentinel.

The school district includes Benton, Albion, Fairfield, and Clinton.

The paper reports 3,457 people voted in favor of the project and 3,062 against.

The new school will be in Benton although a majority of voters there rejected the proposal.

Most Fairfield and Clinton voters voted for the project.

Albion was mostly against.

The paper says the state will cover nearly all of the construction cost.

Albion Elementary, Fairfield Primary, and Clinton Elementary Schools will close.

Pre-K through second grade will be at the existing Benton Elementary School while grades 3-6 will be taught at the new building adjacent to the original.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by December 2025.

Voters rejected a second question that would have approved $1.8 million in local money for a larger gym.

