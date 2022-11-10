Maine teenager depicted as center of ISIS-inspired plot on mosque indicted by DOJ

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville teenager depicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as being at the center of an ISIS-inspired plot has been indicted.

Xavier Pelkey, 19, is charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

According to court records, Pelkey conspired with teens between Nov. 2021 and Feb. 2022. Officials say the group planned to conduct a violent attack on a Shia mosque in Chicago.

According to an indictment, Pelkey was also in possession of three unregistered homemade explosive devices.

Those devices were allegedly made of fireworks bundled with staples, pins and thumbtacks to create shrapnel if detonated.

Authorities shared photos of the devices, as well as a hand-painted ISIS flag hanging on the wall in the teen’s bedroom.

Citing statements from the other teens, an indictment alleges Pelkey intended to bring guns and ammunition to Chicago, in addition to his explosive devices, after traveling there by bus or by train in late March.

Pelkey could face up to 15 years in prison for material support and 10 years on the destructive device charge.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

U.S. House District 2
Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
A new trial ordered for Presque Isle man convicted of attempted murder
Sappi Mill announced record annual earnings.
Major investment coming to Maine paper mill
The three history-making lawmakers will be sworn into office on December 8.
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history