Maine teenager depicted as center of ISIS-inspired plot on mosque indicted by DOJ

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville teenager depicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as being at the center of an ISIS-inspired plot has been indicted.

Xavier Pelkey, 19, is charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

According to court records, Pelkey conspired with teens between Nov. 2021 and Feb. 2022. Officials say the group planned to conduct a violent attack on a Shia mosque in Chicago.

According to an indictment, Pelkey was also in possession of three unregistered homemade explosive devices.

Those devices were allegedly made of fireworks bundled with staples, pins and thumbtacks to create shrapnel if detonated.

Authorities shared photos of the devices, as well as a hand-painted ISIS flag hanging on the wall in the teen’s bedroom.

Citing statements from the other teens, an indictment alleges Pelkey intended to bring guns and ammunition to Chicago, in addition to his explosive devices, after traveling there by bus or by train in late March.

Pelkey could face up to 15 years in prison for material support and 10 years on the destructive device charge.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.