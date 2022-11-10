Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians

Santerre was sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing three people
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver’s license for nine years.

Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened.

Santerre was sentenced on Wednesday on three counts of committing a motor vehicle violation resulting in death.

He pleaded guilty in August of this year.

In May 2021, he hit and killed 1-year-old Vada-Leigh Peaslee, her grandmother Barbara Maxim-Hendsbee, 69, and Maxim-Hendsbee’s friend Rosalyn Jean, 62.

The three were walking along Cony Road with the child in a stroller.

In court Wednesday, Santerre said he is sorry and wishes he could take everything back.

He called the day of the crash a “terrible day.”

