Judge finds Corinna man guilty of crimes connected with infant daughter’s fentanyl overdose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose will soon find out how long he’ll spend in prison.

Zachary Borg, 28, was found guilty Thursday of felony aggravated assault.

A judge also found him guilty on three misdemeanor charges.

Borg had also been charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, but the judge ruled him not guilty on that count saying there was not enough proof on that matter.

Borg’s daughter was taken to a hospital where she survived and was later taken into state custody.

Officials say they searched Borg’s home and found fentanyl in several rooms, including the infant’s bedroom.

Assistant district attorney, Chelsea Lynds, says they are satisfied with the guilty verdicts.

However, she says while some justice will be served, it does not change the fact this case reflects a gap in legislation.

“We don’t even have the laws that we had when I wrote this case - we can’t prosecute anymore,” she said. “Most of the laws we would be able to prosecute in a case like this are now protected under the new Good Samaritan Law, except for the aggravated assaults. But, the trafficking, even though that was not guilty, that would be protected. Endangering the welfare of a child would be protected. What we really need is a felony endangering the welfare of a child law, and we need to have the ability to prosecute it, which we currently do not have. Even if we had a stronger endangering, we wouldn’t be able to prosecute it.”

Borg will be sentenced on November 21 in Bangor.

He’s being held at Penobscot County Jail where he has been since he was arrested last year.

