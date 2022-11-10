Increasing Clouds & Mild Friday. Rain By The Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies remain mostly clear as high pressure has now moved off into the Atlantic. A few clouds and isolated showers will be possible overnight across far northern Maine. The rest of the region will remain dry with lows dropping into the 40s. Winds become light & variable and there will be the chance for some patchy fog.

By Friday we will be watching two areas of low pressure. One moving out of the Great Lakes and the other will be the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Nicole. These lows will join forces and will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain & gusty winds to the region beginning Friday evening and lasting through the first half of Saturday.

The remnants of Nicole will bring us strong winds and heavy rainfall after sunset Friday and lasting into early Saturday afternoon. (WABI)

Average rainfall totals will be from 1-2″ with pockets up to 3″. Winds out of the south will be strongest along the coast with gusts up to 40 mph. For inland communities, gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

Rain associated with Nicole Friday night into Saturday will average around 1-2" for most with pockets up to 3". Minor flooding will be possible. (WABI)

Friday will start off with sunshine before clouds increase throughout the day and the rain arrives after sunset. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s.

For Saturday, expect heavy rain in the morning that will gradually taper off and end during the early afternoon. Winds will also do the same. It will be a warm day despite the clouds and rain as highs reach the mid to upper 60s. A few spots will get close to but will fall just short of any 70° readings.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by Sunday. Another disturbance will move just offshore Sunday evening into Monday. With the cooler air moving into the region, there will be the potential for flakes in the higher elevations. The rest of the region will see mostly showers. Little if any snow accumulation will be possible.

Temperatures will drop Sunday night and there will be the chance for light snow in the higher elevations into early Sunday morning. Most of the region will have rain. (WABI)

Quiet and cool conditions to start off next week with highs mostly in the low to mid 40s. Another area of low pressure will move in by the second half of next week. There is some uncertainty with the exact timing. This could bring another round of rain/snow mix with the mountains being the favored locations for any snow.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 40s with light & variable wind. Patchy fog will be possible.

VETERANS DAY: Increasing clouds through the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain will arrive after sunset in the west and will spread north & east into the night. SSW wind 5-15 mph. Winds will increase overnight.

SATURDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Heaviest in the morning before tapering off by the afternoon. Wind gusts out of the south will be strongest in the morning with gusts along the coast up to 40 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Showers possible overnight with snow mixing in for the mountains.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow. The best chance for any snow will be in the higher elevations. Highs will be mostly in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

