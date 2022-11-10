Husson University honors veterans for their service and sacrifice with presentation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Husson University community came together Thursday to honor our nations heroes.

A presentation was held on campus to recognize the service and sacrifice made by each member of the armed forces and their families.

The event included a number of speakers including Ievgen Chaban, an active service member.

He immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine.

Chaban just returned from a three-year overseas tour from South Korea and is now working on his MBA at Husson and attending ROTC.

He told us why the program has been so important for his career and how veterans impact on campus communities.

“It’s the leadership,” he said. “If you think about business managers who have civilian jobs and leadership in the military, it gives you understanding. It helps you understand the idea of leadership from inside.”

“We teach from freshmen to senior years to commission in the Army, but we also offer leadership development over four years in college. They come to us and gain amazing opportunities to lead once they graduate the university,” explained Lieutenant Colonel Steven Veves, LTC, IN, a professor of military science at the University of Maine.

During the presentation there was also a “moment of silence” and a national roll call that honored those who have served, those currently serving, and those that gave their lives in service to our country.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.