Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years.

“It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk can actually walk to the police station if they need to,” Police Chief Jared Mills said.

Community members gathered at Willow Street in support of the $20.5million-dollar project to demolish the old Hannaford building and to build a new structure, a 25,000 square foot building designed with the police officers in mind.

“It is an incredible change. When we moved into our existing building, back in 1998, it used to be an old naval reserve building, so it was never intended to be a police station,” Mills said.

Christian Behr is all too familiar with the old building. He was the bureau chief of the city of Augusta police department until he retired in 2020.

“This is happening at a great time because in many places across the state and across the nation, it is hard to recruit employ, retain and what this has done is that it showed the city of Augusta really care deeply about the welfare of their officers and all the employees,” Behr said.

It is also about the community members whose voices mattered in the decision-making process.

“When I saw the results of the vote from our community, with this overwhelming landslide of support to approve this project, it just warmed my heart, it is a huge accomplishment,” Mills said.

All in all, Mills said he is grateful for the past and looks forward to the future.

“If you go to our existing building now, and granted, it worked for us when we moved there in 1998. It was a place that we called home but we have out grown it, it is deteriorated, it can’t be fixed to the level it needs to be fixed, so it’s a struggle when we bring the community in or our visitors. It is not a building we are proud of,” he explained, ”This is going to be a building people can look at and say, ‘this is a building our police officers and officials are housed and we are very proud,’” Mills concluded.

