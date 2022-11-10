Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race.

Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston.

The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead at this point.

He said in a statement this morning in part:

“I am deeply honored that the people of Maine’s Second District have chosen me to represent them in Washington for another two-year term. Although Bruce Poliquin may not be willing to concede, at this point the final result is undeniably clear.”

The Secretary of State’s office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff.

As Golden does not have the 50% of the vote right now.

Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.

The Secretary of State expects results to be tabulated on Tuesday.

