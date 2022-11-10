First National Bank donates $3,000 to aid Maine lobstermen

Maine’s lobster industry
Maine’s lobster industry(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST
Maine (WABI) - A local bank has pledged $300,000 to support Maine lobstermen in their legal battle against the National Marine Fisheries Service.

First National Bank announced a $150,000 donation to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s “Save Maine Lobstermen” campaign, and an additional $150,000 in long-term support.

The MLA claims the agency’s plan to protect the endangered right whale overestimates the risks from the lobster industry.

Bank officials say these restrictions would have far-reaching impacts beyond the immediate industry.

”A boat that has 800 gear, if that gear becomes 400 overnight, then you’re going to have folks laying off people in their crew, you’re going to have less orders for bait, you’re going to have less orders for traps, Tony McKim, the President/C.E.O of First National Bank said.

“The ancillary industries also begin to have problems and ultimately, potentially, collapse. Throughout the bank, we have fishing families. We view it as solving some of our family’s problems.”

