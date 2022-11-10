Down East YMCA in Bucksport hosts Toy Drive

Down East Family YMCA Toy Drive
Down East Family YMCA Toy Drive(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An idea that was slowed down by COVID is finally happening in Bucksport this holiday season.

The Bucksport branch of the Down East Family YMCA is hosting a Christmas toy drive.

They’re also collecting items for their local food pantry and Next Step Domestic Violence Project.

They’re requesting items unwrapped toys, school supplies, and clothes.

Organizers say the drive brings the community together to help their neighbors this season.

Operations Director, Matt McInnis said,  “We have an awesome community, surrounding towns. This community just loves helping each other out. We’re trying to keep that going and just giving people reminders sometimes it is a season of holidays and receiving gifts. But sometimes the best gift is to give to someone else. It’s a need that.”

Administrative Assistant, Caitlin Hawes said, “We know times are tough right now for parents and we just want to give back to the community.”

The drive is going until December 15th.

You can head to defymca.org for more information.

