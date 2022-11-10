Bangor’s Emmie Streams signs with Maine basketball

Streams hopes to play point guard, but says she will help the Black Bears any way she can
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor senior point guard Emmie Streams is signing with Maine basketball.

The Black Bears made it on her radar after attending elite camps during her sophomore year with the Rams.

Streams credited her coaches and hard work for earning an opportunity to represent her state, something she’s grateful to have from Maine head coach Amy Vachon.

“I think by putting countless hours in the gym and always looking for that next step to take (was important). I knew that I wanted to play in college. I just didn’t know what level. After I started thinking and getting closer to my senior year, I knew that I wanted to play at the highest level that I could,” said Streams.

Streams hopes to play point guard, but says she will help the Black Bears any way she can.

She added that Bangor has a “pretty good chance” to compete for a state championship with its returning seniors.

