Bangor International Airport receives Best SME Award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In cases of emergency Bangor International Airport has been named best in class.

The airport given the Best Subject Matter Expert Award by Ground Handling International.

They were singled out because of their ability to handle diverted flights.

Bangor International Airport has a track record of being able to take in flights for an array of unexpected reasons and not just land them but take care of the passengers once they are on the ground.

”We’re ecstatic. This is an incredible award for myself and for all of our staff here at BGR. The hard work, the dedication that we put in day in and day out on a weekly basis handling these diversions. It’s just a true testament to everyone here at the airport and we are incredibly proud,” said Evan Thomas, Bangor International Airport.

Airport officials say that for them handling diversions happens on a weekly basis and the staff remain prepared for them 365 days a year.

