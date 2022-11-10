Abandoned dog found in recently purchased home

Dog abandoned in vacant home
Dog abandoned in vacant home(Caribou Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - The Caribou Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of an abandoned dog.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the dog was found in a closet in a home that was recently purchased.

They say the house had been vacant for a long time.

Authorities believe the dog’s owner left him in the home shortly before it was sold.

If you know the owner or are the owner, you’re asked to call Caribou Police at 493-3301.

