Waterville Panthers gearing up for state title showdown against Yarmouth

The program is looking to win its first state football championship since 1974
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Panthers are on their way to Cony High School to face the Yarmouth Clippers in the 8-Man Large School State Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The program is looking to win its first state football championship since 1974
The program is looking to win its first state football championship since 1974(WABI)

The team is bringing a new look to the game after rushing quarterback Liam Von Oesen’s graduation last year.

The Panthers said their dedication and love for the game has gotten them here.

“We’re more of a run and pass heavy team. We spread it out more. Defensively, we’re a lot stronger than we were last year. I think it means a lot to a lot of different people. It’s a lot of seniors’ last game, and we’re going to play our hardest and hearts out,” said Spencer Minihan, senior wide receiver/defensive end.

“It’s going to take everything and more. No plays off. You’ve just got to work as hard as you can every single play. You cannot take a play off. These guys are really tough, and I think it’s going to be a close game,” said Dustan Hunter, sophomore quarterback/linebacker.

Waterville is looking to win its first state football championship since 1974.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine

Latest News

He completed the accomplishment while hunting for a moose with his parents
Deer Isle’s Alex Larrabee achieves hunting grand slam
Bulldogs defeat Freeport, 1-0, to claim title
Lawrence Bulldogs celebrate Class B State Field Hockey Championship
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Lewiston High School’s Don Roux Field
Skowhegan to battle Falmouth for Class B North Championship