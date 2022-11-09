Waterville Panthers gearing up for state title showdown against Yarmouth

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Panthers are on their way to Cony High School to face the Yarmouth Clippers in the 8-Man Large School State Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The program is looking to win its first state football championship since 1974 (WABI)

The team is bringing a new look to the game after rushing quarterback Liam Von Oesen’s graduation last year.

The Panthers said their dedication and love for the game has gotten them here.

“We’re more of a run and pass heavy team. We spread it out more. Defensively, we’re a lot stronger than we were last year. I think it means a lot to a lot of different people. It’s a lot of seniors’ last game, and we’re going to play our hardest and hearts out,” said Spencer Minihan, senior wide receiver/defensive end.

“It’s going to take everything and more. No plays off. You’ve just got to work as hard as you can every single play. You cannot take a play off. These guys are really tough, and I think it’s going to be a close game,” said Dustan Hunter, sophomore quarterback/linebacker.

Waterville is looking to win its first state football championship since 1974.

