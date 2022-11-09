Sheriff: 17-year-old boy accused of killing pregnant girl, 16, and her unborn child

Deputies in Florida say 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after...
Deputies in Florida say 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after the death of 16-year-old De’Shayla Ferguson.(Orange County Sheriff's Office Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a pregnant 16-year-old girl was involved in a heated argument before being shot and killed.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 16-year-old De’Shayla Ferguson on Oct. 24.

Authorities said Ferguson was 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, and Larry would be charged with killing her unborn child.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ferguson was shot in the head after arguing with Larry.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, “the whole community should be grieving for De’Shayla Ferguson and her family.”

According to Mina, despite previous reports, the case does not have anything to do with human trafficking.

Authorities said Larry faced previous criminal charges, including being a homicide suspect in another shooting in December 2021.

In a Tuesday press conference, Mina said he anticipates the state attorney’s office to charge Larry as an adult in Ferguson’s murder case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

