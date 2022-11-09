Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2

The ranked choice voting tabulation will take place Tuesday, November 15.
U.S. House District 2
U.S. House District 2(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two-term incumbent Jared Golden will have to wait until Tuesday to see if he defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff.

Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and Independent candidate Tiffany Bond.

The race included ranked-choice voting, which Golden used to to beat Poliquin in 2018.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Golden did not have 50% of the vote, so it will go to ranked-choice.

TV5 spoke with Secretary of State Shenna Bellows who says it’s really important under the law that every vote is counted.

“Maine State Police will be deployed across Maine in Congressional District 2 to retrieve ballots and memory devices to the tabulators,” said Bellows. “Those all come back to Augusta. We will do a ranked choice voting tabulation for the entire race all at once. We do not do partial results in ranked choice voting tabulation. So, voters will know next Tuesday night who will be representing them in Congress.”

The ranked choice voting tabulation is a public proceeding open to the public.

The tabulation will also be livestreamed on the Department’s Facebook page.

Once the tabulation is run in Augusta Tuesday, candidates then have five days to request a recount, if they choose.

Official results will be available and posted 20 days after the election as Excel files on the Election Results page.

Congressional District 2 is made up of all municipalities and unorganized territories in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo and Washington Counties, and the Albion, Belgrade, Benton, Clinton, Fayette, Gardiner, Litchfield, Monmouth, Mount Vernon, Oakland, Randolph, Rome, Sidney, Unity Township, Vienna, Wayne and West Gardiner in Kennebec County. At over 27,000 square miles, it is the largest district east of the Mississippi River.

