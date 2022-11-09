Recount requested for Ellsworth City Council

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A recount of the Ellsworth City Council race has been requested.

The recount will be for votes for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein.

Seven candidates ran for three open seats.

Stein finished third, 56 votes ahead of Linnhehan.

All other votes will remain unchanged.

The recount will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Ellsworth City Hall Chambers.

It will be broadcast live on the City’s Facebook page and Youtube Channel.

It is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.