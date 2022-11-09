Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night.

David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries around 9:45 p.m.

He said he was assaulted and cut by two people who showed up to the residence, and that he and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom.

He said he gained control of the gun and escaped out a window.

Police say both victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Bennett and Sockabasin are being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

