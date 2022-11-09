Pingree projected to keep U.S. House District 1 seat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Democratic incumbent Chellie Pingree is projected to keep her seat in the U.S. House, according to the Associated Press.

She defeated Republican candidate Edwin Thelander in the race for Maine’s U.S. House District 1.

This will be her eighth term in office.

She released the following statement:

“I am so honored and grateful that Mainers have entrusted me to represent them again in Congress. With control of Washington hanging in the balance, we have urgent work ahead of us to restore reproductive rights, help working families struggling with global inflation, push back on threats to democracy, and protect our planet from the climate crisis. Women in the First District made clear that they do not want Republican politicians making their personal reproductive decisions, and I plan to work like hell to ensure every woman always has access to abortion care both in Maine and across this country. Workers across Maine, especially our lobstermen and women, will continue to have a champion in Congress, and I will never stop fighting misguided federal regulations and greedy corporate interests. And when Republicans come for our seniors’ Social Security and Medicare, they can be damned sure that I will do everything I can to protect — and expand — the benefits that they have earned through decades of hard work.”

