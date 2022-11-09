Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paul LePage’s mission to unseat Democratic candidate Janet Mills, did not materialize following Tuesday’s Midterm Elections.

LePage picked up 42 percent of the votes compared to Governor Mill’s 56 percent . Independent candidate Sam Hunkler received 2 percent.

LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night, but with the numbers against him at that point, he told those in attendance that Mainers had made the wrong choice.

“Janet Mills, I just hope your second term, if I lose, is better than your first term because you are not an honest, sincere person. You are an elitist and I think that America needs better than people who are not caring for the people they govern,” said LePage.

However, LePage acknowledged that their messaging did not land with the electorate.

“Heating oil is gonna be very, very scarce and we don’t need this. We want to take care of people. And so, I failed to make the message. We missed the message. It’s about abortion not about heating oil,” Lepage said.

