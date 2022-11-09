New York man spending 40 years behind bars for Bangor shooting death wants new trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man spending 40 years behind bars for killing a man in Bangor in 2015 is asking for a new trial.

Robert Hansley, 34, and Thomas Ferguson, 40, fired shots at two men in an apartment on Center Street in February 2015.

Robert Kennedy, 38, was killed.

Ferguson was sentenced to 50 years in prison for Kennedy’s murder.

In court Wednesday, Hansley took the stand alleging ineffective assistance of counsel.

Hansley claims self-defense saying he was not there to hurt anyone but got into an altercation with the two men and felt they were trying to kill him.

Hansley says there’s conflicting reports from a key witness who did not testify during the trial. Only a written statement was read.

“Nothing that was presented at trial, in terms of physical evidence, nothing in terms of statements from the witnesses comports with what he said today. In addition to that, there’s no one who recalls any discussion at any point about self defense being raised,” said Assistant Attorney General, Bud Ellis.

According to the judge, a decision will be made within the next two weeks.

