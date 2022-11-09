Mild Weather Returns!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains over parts of southern New England this evening. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with some cloud cover moving across parts of northern Maine. Overnight lows will be warmer than what they have been the past several nights with temperatures ranging from the low 30s over the north to the upper 30s along the coast.

Thursday will consist of a mixture of sun & clouds. A cold front will extend into northern Maine and will bring the chance for on and off showers. Most locations will remain dry. Temperatures will once again return to above normal with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

By Friday we will be watching two areas of low pressure. One moving out of the Great Lakes and the other will be the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Nicole. These lows will join forces and will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain & gusty winds to the region beginning Friday evening and lasting through the first half of Saturday. Average rainfall totals will be from 1-2″ with pockets up to 3″.

Moderate to heavy rain will arrive Friday evening and will last into Saturday. On average 1-2" will be possible with pockets up to 3". (WABI)

Highs on Friday & Saturday will be mild with temperatures mostly in the 60s. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by Sunday. Another disturbance will move just offshore Sunday evening into Monday. With the cooler air moving into the region, there will be the potential for flakes in the higher elevations.

Low pressure passing to our south Sunday night into Monday morning could create a mixture of rain & snow. Best chance for any snow will be in the mountains. (WABI)

Quiet and cool conditions to start off next week with highs mostly in the low to mid 40s. Another area of low pressure will move in by Wednesday. This could bring another round of a rain/snow mix with the mountains being the favored locations for any snow.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows ranging from the low 30s north to the upper 30s along the coast. SW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s. A few showers possible over far northern Maine.

VETERANS DAY: Increasing clouds through the day with highs in the 50s & 60s. Late day rain will be likely to the south & west.

SATURDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Showers possible overnight with snow mixing in for the mountains.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow. The best chance for any snow will be in the higher elevations. Highs will be mostly in the 40s.

