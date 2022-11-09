Many caregivers in the middle of a “Sandwich Generation”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Taking care of a elderly family member can be a challenge. Especially when you also have to take care of your children, and hold a job.

This is the struggle of many in the “Sandwich Generation.”

The Sandwich Generation are those who have been put in a position to juggle care for an elderly family member, like their parent, while taking care of their kids and while working.

It’s common for them to find day-to-day life increasingly difficult.

But, organizers from local home care company, Home Instead, say there is hope.

We also spoke to Kathy Shaw, a Home Instead employee, who also struggles as someone who identifies as being part of the Sandwich Generation.

Shaw said, “I’ve been doing this for decades and I at least have all the tools and the training and everything else and even for me it’s hard at times.”

Home Instead Mid-Maine Owner, Cheryl Sheasby, said, “If you are in this sandwich generation, there are resources that people should reach out to even just friends and such and if you know people in that situation, sometimes just having them pick up groceries or doing little things can make such a big difference.”

For more information about the “Sandwich Generation” and home care resources, go to homeinstead.com

