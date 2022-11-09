Maine saw a ‘high’ voter turnout on Election Day, Secretary of State says

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Election Day saw a high voter turnout across Maine, even after more 250,000 Mainers voted absentee.

TV5 spoke with Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Wednesday.

She says it was a ‘smooth, fair, and secure election.’

Her office was curious how turnout would be at the polls considering the number of absentee ballot requests and returns.

Overall, she says there was huge enthusiasm at municipalities across the state adding that Mainers should be proud and thankful for the work of their Election Day clerks.

Candidates have until Wednesday to request a recount, if they choose.

That does not apply in Maine’s Second Congressional Race.

That race will head to a ranked choice runoff in Augusta on Tuesday.

Candidates in that race will then have five days after the tabulation to request a recount.

