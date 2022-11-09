Levant voters approve $900K bond for fire department

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In addition to casting a ballot for candidates, voters in Levant got to weigh in on a referendum question this election.

Question 1 asked voters whether or not to approve a $900,000 bond for the fire department.

It passed with almost 60% of the vote.

The department says two of their existing fire trucks are aging and in need of replacement. This will allow them to replace those trucks with one new pumper rescue.

Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says it’s a multi-purpose vehicle that will better serve the needs of the community.

“We are very fortunate,” Strout said. “The Town of Levant, the administration right from the town manager down through the selectboard, they know our vision. They get out and support us with everything that we’ve asked for and have been a huge part of that. To know that we’re supported in our community, and from the administration, that really tells us that we love doing what we’re doing. We keep coming back and having that support really makes a difference in what we do day in and day out.”

Strout says the vote from taxpayers was a morale boost for the department, which responded to its first fatal fire in the town in 20 years last week.

