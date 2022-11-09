Lawrence Bulldogs celebrate Class B State Field Hockey Championship

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Lawrence Bulldogs won the Class B State Field Hockey Championship with a 1-0 victory over Freeport on Saturday.

Bulldogs defeat Freeport, 1-0, to claim title (WABI)

Sophomore Maddie Niles was the goal-scoring hero to lift Lawrence to the crown.

The team was ecstatic to carry its momentum from its returning players to a North No. 1 seed and all the way to the title.

“It felt amazing. It was actually really crazy with the real feeling of it after the buzzer sounded, and we were state champions,” said Hope Bouchard, senior midfielder.

“It was insane. It’s definitely been a dream since I was little to be playing in a state championship game. I couldn’t have done it without everyone on my team. I’ve always looked up to all the seniors and everyone that’s been playing above me. It’s a lot of team chemistry, and it feels great,” said Niles, sophomore forward.

Bouchard is a finalist for Miss Field Hockey along with Biddeford’s Khianna Jackson, Thornton Academy’s Zoey Pennell, and Lisbon’s Haley Jane Tuplin.

The winner will be announced during the Maine Field Hockey Association banquet on Dec. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center.

