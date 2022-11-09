Hermon athletic field project gets green light from voters

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Voters in Hermon approved two referendum questions related to improvements at the athletic fields.

Question One authorized the appropriation and borrowing of funds for improvements to Pottle Field. Those upgrades include a new concession stand, eight-lane track, and multipurpose field, among others.

Question Two authorized the town to borrow money to install an artificial turf field at the complex.

The total cost of both projects is just over $4.5 million.

School officials say it’s an investment in the community.

“All around, it’s going to benefit boosters, it’s going to benefit track, it’s going to benefit obviously all your soccer and your football. And ultimately, it’s just going to be a really fun complex to go to. And perhaps we’ll be hosting some other schools who are in need of a field and we’ll have that option available as well. So I think, in general, the Penobscot region gets another field where if we’re not using it, we’d love to help out other schools just like we’ve been helped,” said Micah Grant, superintendent of Hermon schools.

Hermon plans to move quickly on the project and break ground in December.

