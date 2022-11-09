Hermon athletic field project gets green light from voters

Pottle Field in Hermon
Pottle Field in Hermon(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Voters in Hermon approved two referendum questions related to improvements at the athletic fields.

Question One authorized the appropriation and borrowing of funds for improvements to Pottle Field. Those upgrades include a new concession stand, eight-lane track, and multipurpose field, among others.

Question Two authorized the town to borrow money to install an artificial turf field at the complex.

The total cost of both projects is just over $4.5 million.

School officials say it’s an investment in the community.

“All around, it’s going to benefit boosters, it’s going to benefit track, it’s going to benefit obviously all your soccer and your football. And ultimately, it’s just going to be a really fun complex to go to. And perhaps we’ll be hosting some other schools who are in need of a field and we’ll have that option available as well. So I think, in general, the Penobscot region gets another field where if we’re not using it, we’d love to help out other schools just like we’ve been helped,” said Micah Grant, superintendent of Hermon schools.

Hermon plans to move quickly on the project and break ground in December.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine

Latest News

Collins Center
Collins
Levant fire truck
Levant voters approve $900K bond for fire department
Maine Secretary of State says Election Day saw a high voter turnout across Maine, even after...
Maine saw a ‘high’ voter turnout on Election Day, Secretary of State says
U.S. House District 2
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2