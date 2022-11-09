Gouldsboro man arrested after 26-year sexual assault cold case

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police arrested a Gouldsboro man Wednesday in connection with a 26-year-old sexual assault cold case.

Jason Follette, 56, has been charged with the gross sexual assault of a Hancock woman in August 1996.

Evidence collected led to an arrest warrant for an unknown male five years later.

Officials say advances in DNA technology and other investigative work led to State Police identifying Follette as the suspect.

He was arrested in Gouldsboro on Wednesday and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Officials say other charges may be pending and thanked several local and state departments for their work in the 26 year-long investigation.

