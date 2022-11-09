Former Gov. LePage concedes, cites ‘grave’ concerns over inflation for Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Former Gov. Paul LePage has conceded in the race for the Blaine House. LePage made the announcement over his official Facebook page, saying he accepts the results of Tuesday’s election.

He adds: “I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”

Prior to AP calling the race for Gov. Janet Mills, LePage expressed frustration that, in his view, abortion was “more important” to some than the cost of heating oil.

“I failed to make the message. It’s about abortion not heating oil,” he said, also calling Mills an elitist.

Gov. Mills will head into her second four-year term. LePage led the state from 2011 through 2018 and has clashed with Mills on policies ranging from affordable housing to the opioid epidemic, to abortion rights and restrictions.

When the State Legislature convenes in December, Mills plans to ask for emergency legislation on inflation.

“From the high cost of gas, heating oil, groceries, and more, when the State Legislature comes back next month, I will ask them to pass emergency legislation to get Maine people through the coming winter,” Mills said during her victory speech.

