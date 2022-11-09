Ellsworth High School band heads to DC

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth High School band will embark on trip to Washington D.C. on Thursday to play for the entire nation.

The band was chosen in May to represent the Maine at the Centennial Anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial and has spent the summer raising nearly $50,000 to make the trip possible.

In all, 39 Ellsworth High School Students and four adults are making the trip.

“It’s just really nice for me to see the band students get their day in the sun,” said Instrumental Director Jamie Calandro. “A lot of times, music and fine arts can be an afterthought to other things. They work so hard, and they deserve every amount of accolades that they get, so I just want them to have an experience that they’ll never forget.”

“Very greatly excited,” said Ellsworth High School Senior Connor Devine. “I’ve been stoked, I would say, since we found out in May.”

“Spending time with the band I think is gonna be a lot of fun,” sophomore Felix Markosian added. “I really enjoy this group of people, and I have a lot of friends in this group. So, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun to be in this new city with all of my friends.”

We’re told there’s no live stream of the band’s Friday and Saturday performances this weekend, but they will have video on their Facebook page as soon as it becomes available.

