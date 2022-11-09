A Beautiful Fall Day Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Wednesday looks beautiful as high pressure moves overhead. We’ll see lots of sunshine, light winds and seasonable temperatures. Highs will again be in the 40s this afternoon. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the 30s to near 40° for overnight lows.

High pressure will slide to our south on Thursday which will turn our wind back to the southwest and bring some warmer air back into the region. A cold front will move towards Northern Maine bringing us a bit more cloudiness for the day Thursday, mainly across the northern half of the state with brighter conditions expected elsewhere. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60°. Friday looks good during the daylight hours right now, with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Warmer air will continue to move into the region resulting in highs on Friday topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are forecast to stream northward along the Appalachians Friday and into New England Friday night. Rain is expected to spread across the state later Friday evening and early Friday night. The rain will continue, heavy at times Friday night through the first half of Saturday. The storm is expected to move out of the area Saturday afternoon which will allow for us to start drying out and brightening up during the second half of Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s to low 60s. By the time the rain moves out later Saturday morning into the early afternoon, it looks like storm total rainfall will range from 1″-2″ across the state with locally higher amounts up to 3″ possible. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in on the backside of the departing storm for Sunday. An upper level disturbance passing through the area Sunday could bring us a few widely scattered showers during the afternoon otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid-40 to low 50s.

Today: Sunny skies. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to near 40°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A bit warmer with highs between 55°-61°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Rain at night. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Morning rain. Drying out and brightening up during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. An afternoon shower possible near the coast. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

