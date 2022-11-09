Bangor Mall gets a new food spot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been in the Bangor Mall recently, you may have noticed something different.

There’s a new place to grab a bite to eat!

Candor Cafe recently opened and gives a fresh option for food.

It’s located in the kiosk toward the mall center which has been empty for three years.

And in just three weeks, it is making its mark on the mall.

As an idea that sparked during the October Craft Fair, it blossomed into a unique offering for the mall.

Owner Bethany Gregory tells us that the opening has been great, and the cafe has been well received.

Gregory said: “People are really happy to have, you know, like fresh options and you know, healthier options and I, myself am celiac. So, I make a really, I make it a really big point to have gluten-free options and plant-based options. So, people are really happy to have those as well. As a certified nutritionist to make sure that what I’m offering somebody is nutritious and healthy and beneficial and not just filling.”

And get this...Gregory adds the name “Candor” is the name of the town in New York where she grew up.

And she says it fits with their menu of “clean food” because candor means honesty.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.