TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Bennoch Rd in Alton

Alton Fire
Alton Fire(Mackayla Keith)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bennoch Rd near Alton Grocery Store is closed due to a wildland fire.

Old Town Public Safety tells us that the road is expected to be closed for a few hours while putting out the fire.

The fire was caused by a downed power line and has been contained to one acre.

No structures are threatened and the power company is en route to assist.

We will update the story when more information is available.

