TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Bennoch Rd in Alton

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bennoch Rd near Alton Grocery Store is closed due to a wildland fire.

Old Town Public Safety tells us that the road is expected to be closed for a few hours while putting out the fire.

The fire was caused by a downed power line and has been contained to one acre.

No structures are threatened and the power company is en route to assist.

