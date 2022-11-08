Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed.

Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees.

The office was locked down for around 90 minutes before reopening to normal operations.

Police say locations at 92 and 96 Campus Drive, as well as 300 Professional Drive, were in lockdown while police investigated.

An investigation is ongoing as authorities work with Maine Medical Center Security Staff to gather more information on the threat.

