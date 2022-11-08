Sunny, Windy, & Much Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see a sunny and much cooler day today. With strong low pressure over the Maritimes and strong high pressure across Central Canada, we’ll have a tight pressure gradient over the area resulting in a gusty northwest wind today with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible. The strongest gusts will be across the northern half of the state. Scattered power outages will be possible. The gusty northwest wind will continue to usher colder air into the region throughout the day which will limit our heating. Temperatures will only reach the 40s for highs this afternoon, about 20°-25° cooler than yesterday. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel even cooler with wind chills in the 30s at times. Skies will be clear tonight and the wind will diminish as high pressure builds into the region. It will be a cold night with lows dipping to the 20s to near 30°.

Wednesday looks beautiful as high pressure moves overhead. We’ll see lots of sunshine, light winds and cool temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will again be in the 40s. High pressure will then slide to our south on Thursday which will turn our wind back to the southwest and bring some warmer air back into the region. A cold front will move towards Northern Maine on bringing us a bit more cloudiness for the day Thursday, mainly across the northern half of the state with brighter conditions expected elsewhere. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60°. Friday looks good during the daylight hours right now, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure approaching from the south is forecast to tap into the remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole and bring rain to the region Friday night continuing through Saturday morning. With this tropical moisture in the forecast, rain could be heavy at times Friday night and Saturday morning. The potential for 1″-3″ of rain exists for much of the state, depending on where the heaviest rainfall sets up. The storm is expected to move out of the area Saturday afternoon which will allow for us to start drying out and brightening up during the second half of Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s to low 60s. Cooler, more seasonable air will return for Sunday.

Today: Plenty of sunshine, windy and much cooler. Highs between 39°-48°. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Diminishing wind. Lows between 21°-30°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A bit warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Rain at night. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Morning rain. Drying out and brightening up during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

