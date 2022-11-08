Skowhegan brings home 18th field hockey state championship since 2001

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan River Hawks have a proud tradition of field hockey at the school, so it’s rare to see a team coming back with unfinished business.

River Hawks defeated Cheverus, 3-2, in Class A title game (WABI)

That became the story of the 2022 Class A State Champions as they earned their revenge against the Cheverus Stags in the title game.

The River Hawks fell 4-1 in 2021, but stormed back for a 3-2 championship win this time around.

The players gave credit to their hard work and coaching throughout the fall, adding they did everything they could to achieve their goal.

“It was just a totally different mentality going into the game this year compared to last year. It was just a big team effort. We played as a unit,” said Layla Conway, junior forward.

“It feels great. It kind of feels like being a part of the legacy that is Skowhegan field hockey. Last year was kind of a lower point, but bringing it back felt so great,” said Ellie Quinn, sophomore forward.

This year’s state championship is Skowhegan’s 18th since 2001.

