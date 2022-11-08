Skowhegan to battle Falmouth for Class B North Championship

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Lewiston High School’s Don Roux Field
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan is set to face Falmouth in the Class B North Championship on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lewiston High School’s Don Roux Field.

The River Hawks have steamrolled past Brewer and Lawrence in the first two rounds, while the Navigators have defeated Gardiner and Cony in one-score games.

Falmouth brings weapons like Lucas Dilworth and Indi Backman to the table, but Skowhegan’s main cast remains confident.

“We didn’t play them this year, so we don’t know much about them on the field. Through film, they run a spread offense kind of just like us. We played them twice last year. It wasn’t much of a competition, but they look like a lot better team this year, so we’ve still got to prepare,” said Adam Savage, junior quarterback/free safety.

“We’ve got a pretty good secondary. Our line’s really good, so I don’t think their quarterback will have a lot of time to get the ball off. I think we’ll have them covered downfield,” said Tyler Annis, senior wide receiver/safety.

The North champions will face either Portland or South Portland in the State Championship on Nov. 19.

