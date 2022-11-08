See the 2022 lunar eclipse through the lens of some TV 5 viewers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A total lunar eclipse took place on Tuesday morning as the Earth passed directly between the moon and the sun.

This resulted in the light from the Earth’s sunrises and sunsets to be cast on the moon, causing it to temporarily appear red.

Some of our TV 5 Morning News viewers were up early to catch the spectacle. They also shared some of those incredible images with our news team.

If you miss Tuesday’s sky-show, you’ll have to wait until 2025 for the next one.

