Maine’s ranked-choice voting system explained

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the third straight federal election cycle, Maine voters will utilize ranked-choice voting to determine their elected representatives to Congress if a candidate fails to reach the 50% vote threshold in the initial round of vote counting.

The method will be used in races for Maine’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts. It will not be used in races for governor or for the Maine Legislature.

Candidates will be listed along with columns in which voters can rank their choices, as seen in the sample ballot below from Auburn.

Sample ballot Auburn (WMTW/City of Auburn)

Voters will list their first preferential choice in the column which reads “1st choice” by filling in the bubble next to the name of their preferred candidate.

If a voter chooses to do so, they may list their second preferential choice in the column which reads “2nd choice” by filling in the bubble next to the name of their second most preferred candidate among those listed.

A voter may list their third preferential choice in the column which reads “3rd choice” and a fourth preferential choice in the column that reads “4th choice” if the race has more than two listed candidates. A voter has the option to write in one candidate on their ballot to rank in this process.

If a voter’s first-choice candidate finishes last among the candidates in the first round of vote counting, the voter’s second-choice vote will transfer to the candidate they listed in the “2nd choice” column, provided that no candidate reaches 50% of the vote in the first round. The second-choice votes will then be added to the vote totals of the remaining candidates in the second round of vote counting.

If a voter’s second-choice candidate finishes last among the remaining candidates in the second round of vote counting, the voter’s third-choice vote will transfer to the candidate they listed in the “3rd choice” column, provided that no candidate reaches 50% of the vote in the second round.

This process will continue until one candidate has reached the 50% vote threshold.

Voters can only vote for one candidate in each column. If multiple candidates are listed in the first column, the ballot will not count. If multiple candidates are listed in another column, the ballot will not be transferred to the next round of vote counting.

Voters can choose to vote for the same candidate in multiple columns. However, if a voter’s preferred candidate does not advance out of a round of vote counting, their vote will not be transferred to the next round if the candidate they chose in the round is already eliminated.

In the 2018 2nd Congressional District race, 35.2% of ballots did not transfer from the first round of vote counting to the second round due to multiple votes in the same column or a second-choice candidate not being listed on the ballot. Jared Golden was elected to Congress in the second round of vote counting after no candidate reached 50% in the first round.

