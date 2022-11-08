Maine Visitor Centers collect food for state-wide drive

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine is a welcoming state to those who live here, and to those who are here for a visit.Whether you’re a Mainer taking a day trip on I-95 or you’re coming from out of state, Visitor Centers around the state are there for you.Now, they’re there for folks in a different way.

The Maine Tourism Association is hosting a food drive through November 21st.

They’re asking for canned and non-perishable items.

Donations can be dropped off at Anglers Restaurant in Hampden or at participating State Visitor Information Centers.

The Manager of the center in Hampden, Connie Berry, says it’s a great way to help this holiday season.

Berry said, “This is our third annual food drive for the Thanksgiving holiday, and it’s been quite successful. Food prices are higher than they’ve ever been, and they just seem to be getting higher. So, it’s a nice idea to donate this time of year so that families can have lots of goodies around their table, especially at Thanksgiving.”

Berry also says cash donations are being accepted.

To see a list of participating Maine Visitor Centers, go to mainetourism.com and find the drive listed in the Events tab.

