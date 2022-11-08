Maine DEP extends PFAS reporting deadline for 1,000 manufacturers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has extended the reporting deadline for more than 1,000 manufacturers who intentionally add PFAS to their products.

LD 1503 was passed in July 2021, and requires manufacturers to report why PFAS are used in products.

It also bans the sale of carpets and rugs containing PFAS by 2023, and bans all products with PFAS by 2030.

The DEP says extensions can be requested if manufacturers do not know if their products contain PFAS or if they cannot provide sufficient information by the deadline.

Defend Our Health, a non-profit, public health advocacy group, says these extensions last six months.

Their Director of Advocacy, Sarah Woodbury, says the organization is incredibly disappointed in the decision, adding that manufacturers had 15 months to comply and questioning what this means for Maine family safety.

