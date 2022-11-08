Maine DEP extends PFAS reporting deadline for 1,000 manufacturers

One University of Maine science lab is working toward a solution to PFAS.
One University of Maine science lab is working toward a solution to PFAS.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has extended the reporting deadline for more than 1,000 manufacturers who intentionally add PFAS to their products.

LD 1503 was passed in July 2021, and requires manufacturers to report why PFAS are used in products.

It also bans the sale of carpets and rugs containing PFAS by 2023, and bans all products with PFAS by 2030.

The DEP says extensions can be requested if manufacturers do not know if their products contain PFAS or if they cannot provide sufficient information by the deadline.

Defend Our Health, a non-profit, public health advocacy group, says these extensions last six months.

Their Director of Advocacy, Sarah Woodbury, says the organization is incredibly disappointed in the decision, adding that manufacturers had 15 months to comply and questioning what this means for Maine family safety.

The full statement is accessible here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident
Poll question
Poll questions and results
owen adair
UPDATE: Body found in search for Vinalhaven man

Latest News

Alfond Youth and Community Center holding Veteran's Appreciation Week
Free veterans’ resources at AYCC Friday
Bus drivers will take riders to and from the Cross Insurance Center to vote.
Bangor Community Connector offers free Election Day rides
Isaiah Shields' goal was to walk from the western most point in the U.S. to the eastern most...
Utah man approaching the end of his ‘Walk America’ campaign in Lubec
Big Cool Down On The Way